COVID-19 outbreaks at Madrid, Barca; Arsenal's Arteta positive

Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta smiles after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London England, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Leila Coker) Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta smiles after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London England, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Leila Coker)

MORE SPORTS NEWS