Chicago wins first WNBA title with 80-74 win over Phoenix

Chicago Sky's Diamond DeShields, left, and Lexie Brown, right, celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to become the 2021 WNBA champions, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Chicago Sky's Diamond DeShields, left, and Lexie Brown, right, celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to become the 2021 WNBA champions, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

MORE SPORTS NEWS

Listen Live: TSN Radio

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social