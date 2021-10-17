Chicago wins first WNBA title with 80-74 win over Phoenix
Candace Parker returned home to bring Chicago a championship. She did just that leading the Sky to the franchise's first title.
Allie Quigley scored 26 points and Parker added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists and Chicago beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 on Sunday in Game 4.
"We were down nine, down 11 and we stayed with it," Parker said. "So proud of this group. Sloot doing what she does all year. Allie its amazing."
Courtney Vandersloot added 10 points and 15 assists for the Sky, who won the series 3-1, rallying from a 72-65 deficit with 4:42 left. Chicago scored the next nine points to take a two-point lead on Stefanie Dolson's layup. She then added another basket to make it 76-72 with 45.8 seconds left.
Diana Taurasi was fouled on the next possession shooting a 3-pointer and made the first two free throws, but missed the third.
Vandersloot then scored in the lane to seal the victory setting off the celebration. As the final buzzer sounded, Parker sprinted to the corner of the court and hugged her family with tears in her eyes.
"Their defense went to another level trapping BG," Phoenix coach Sandy Brondello said. "We got some good looks, layups. we missed them and they made them. Allie really changed the momentum of the game there."
Quigley, who also hails from Illinois, got the decisive run started and Parker tied the game with a 3-pointer before Dolson's baskets.
It was a full-circle moment for Parker, who triumphantly returned home to Chicago this season after spending 13 years with Los Angeles. She has been continually called the Sky's missing piece throughout the playoffs, a label she proved accurate many times during Chicago's stunning run, winning the title as a six-seed.
"It feels amazing. My high school coach is here," Parker said. "I know Pat's (Summitt) watching. Got the whole city here. We got the whole city here. We are champions for life now."
Brittney Griner was a focal point of Phoenix's offense early on. The seven-time All-Star finished the game with 28 points, 18 of which came in the first half. Griner and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith helped lead a 9-0 run to finish the second quarter and give Phoenix a 44-37 edge at halftime.
Parker initially had trouble getting into a rhythm offensively, going one for six from the floor with just four points by the end of the first half.
Kahleah Copper, who had been a force in the first four games of the finals, earned MVP honours of the championship.
Missionary group confirms kidnapping of one Canadian, 16 Americans in Haiti
A Canadian was among 17 missionaries allegedly kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday, Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement on its website.
COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility by province and territory in Canada
Although booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines aren't currently recommended for most Canadians, additional doses are being made available to certain populations or those who need to travel for work based on their province or territory of residence.
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon departs for first international trip, including honour at world's largest trade book fair
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon set out on her first international trip in that position on Sunday, heading to Germany to meet with officials, as well as attend the world’s largest trade book fair.
World expected to consume twice as much seafood by 2050, new findings suggest
The world will consume twice as much seafood by 2050, according to new research. But despite the increased demand, a stronger turn to sustainable fishing could help address malnutrition and lower our overall environmental footprint.
China condemns U.S., Canada for sending warships through Taiwan Strait
The Chinese military on Sunday condemned the United States and Canada for each sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait last week, saying they were threatening peace and stability in the region.
Restless nights tied to mental illness, new large-scale study says
Having trouble sleeping was commonplace for people with mental illness, according to one of the largest studies of its kind conducted by researchers at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.
Queen's University condemns 'reckless behaviour' during homecoming celebrations in Kingston, Ont.
Kingston police, with assistance from the OPP riot squad and Durham Regional Police, moved in twice on Saturday to clear students from the streets and homes after declaring an 'aggravated nuisance party'.
Rowdy homecoming party at Nova Scotia's Acadia University results in arrests, charges: Police
A rowdy student party at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S. has resulted in multiple arrests and charges as hundreds gathered in the streets for homecoming celebrations over the weekend.
Knife found under Parliament to be returned to Algonquin nations in historic move
An ancient Indigenous knife unearthed during the renovation of Centre Block will be the first artifact found on Parliament Hill to be returned to the stewardship of the Algonquin people who live in the Ottawa region.
Hong Kong bans Air Canada flights from Vancouver after passenger tests positive for COVID-19
The government of Hong Kong has banned Air Canada flights from Vancouver after a passenger on a recent flight tested positive for COVID-19.
Heavy rains, landslides leave 18 dead in south India
At least 18 people have died a day after torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital
Former U.S. president Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the Southern California hospital where he had been treated for an infection.
Alex Murdaugh worked with ex-housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money, affidavits say
Newly released documents allege that Alex Murdaugh, a once-prominent South Carolina attorney now embroiled in scandals including alleged life insurance fraud, coordinated with his former housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money that he then pocketed for himself, according to a pair of affidavits released Saturday.
Ex-Intel official who created controversial Trump Russia dossier speaks out
Former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, the man behind the 'Steele Dossier' that claimed Russian officials held compromising information on former U.S. President Donald Trump, defended the claims made in the dossier in his first on-camera interview since it was revealed in 2017.
Father of suspect in British MP slaying is 'traumatized'
The father of a man held for the fatal stabbing of a British MP during a meeting with local voters has told British media that he was shocked and 'traumatized' by his son's arrest, as police continued questioning the suspect under terrorism laws.
PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: Blair
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
House of Commons seats to increase from 338 to 342 as early as 2024
Canadians will be electing more MPs across the country as soon as 2024, as the House of Commons seat count is going to be increasing from 338 to 342. While most provinces' seat counts remain unchanged, Alberta will be gaining the most new ridings, while Quebec will be losing one.
Restless nights tied to mental illness, new large-scale study says
Having trouble sleeping was commonplace for people with mental illness, according to one of the largest studies of its kind conducted by researchers at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.
In quiet debut, Alzheimer's drug finds questions, skepticism
The first new Alzheimer's treatment in more than 20 years was hailed as a breakthrough when regulators approved it more than four months ago, but its rollout has been slowed by questions about its price and how well it works.
Avoiding COVID-19 news correlated with better mental well-being, Dutch studies find
A series of studies led by Dutch researchers have found that avoiding the news during the pandemic was correlated with better mental well-being.
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in EU to build 'metaverse'
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in the European Union over the next five years to help build the so-called metaverse, a nascent online world where people exist and communicate in shared virtual spaces.
Russian filmmakers land after shoot aboard space station
A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers has landed after a 3 and-a-half hour trip from the International Space Station.
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds Saturday on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids.
'Halloween Kills' carves out US$50.4 million at box office
'Halloween Kills' may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters.
Tony Bennett sets new Guinness World Record
Grammy Award-winning singer Tony Bennett just set a Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to release an album of new material.
Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award
Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program aimed at finding new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth's most pressing challenges.
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
Apple employee who led anti-harassment organizing effort says she was fired
An Apple employee who led organizing efforts against harassment and discrimination within the company said she has been fired.
What to expect at Apple's MacBook event
Apple is set to kick off its second product event of the season, with the company expected to unveil two high-end MacBook Pro laptops powered by its next-generation silicon chip. It may also introduce an update to its entry-level AirPods that's more in line with the features of the AirPods Pro line.
Indigenous writer and U of T professor featured in ‘Dial-a-Poem’ project
An Indigenous author and University of Toronto assistant professor is being featured in a pandemic-era edition of 'Dial-a-Poem,' a project that encourages individuals to call in weekly and listen to writers perform some of their work.
World expected to consume twice as much seafood by 2050, new findings suggest
The world will consume twice as much seafood by 2050, according to new research. But despite the increased demand, a stronger turn to sustainable fishing could help address malnutrition and lower our overall environmental footprint.
Velcro shoes and steak well done: Dating 'red flags' flood social media
Social media feeds are being flooded with red flag emojis, as people share their dating and relationship warning signs or "red flags" online.
Medics, players spring into action after fan collapses, halting Newcastle-Tottenham match
A Newcastle United and Tottenham soccer match was temporarily suspended, after players noticed a collapsed fan in the stands and flagged down medical staff to bring out a defibrillator.
Matthew Shiltz guides Montreal Alouettes to 27-16 victory over Ottawa Redblacks
Matthew Shiltz threw one touchdown pass and ran for another while David Cote kicked three field goals to lead the Montreal Alouettes to a 27-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.
Workers shocked as hundreds of jobs to be cut at Windsor Assembly
A day after Stellantis announced it would be cutting the Windsor Assembly plant to one shift next spring -- eliminating about 1,800 jobs -- workers say they are in shock.
Elon Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
Tesla boss Elon Musk has addressed 200 Volkswagen executives via a video call after an invitation from the German carmaker's CEO Herbert Diess, who wants to galvanize VW's top brass for a faster pivot to electric vehicles.
Chinese GP set to be absent from F1 calendar for third year
Formula One will publish a record 23-race 2022 calendar on Friday but the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai is set to be absent for the third year in a row.