Canadiens trade Jakub Jerabek to Washington for draft pick
Carolina Hurricanes' Derek Ryan (7) battles with Montreal Canadiens' Jakub Jerabek (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 12:39PM EST
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Jakub Jerabek to the Washington Capitals for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick Wednesday.
Jerabek, a 26-year-old native of the Czech Republic, had a goal and three assists in 25 games this season with Montreal.
He also registered a goal and 10 assists in 17 contests with the AHL's Laval Rockets.
Jerabek signed a one-year deal with Montreal on May 1, 2017.