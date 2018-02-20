

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks signed defenceman Erik Gudbranson to a three-year contract extension Tuesday.

The Canucks announced the deal will carry an average annual value of US$4 million.

"Erik is an important part of our team and provides a physical element to our blueline," GM Jim Benning said in a statement. ""His leadership qualities help us as we continue to integrate younger players in our lineup.

"He is a quality person, a great teammate, outstanding in the community and we are excited to have him as part of our team moving forward."

Gudbranson, 26, has two goals and two assists in 41 games this season. The six-foot-two, 220-pound Ottawa native has appeared in 380 career games with Vancouver and Florida, registering 14 goals and 39 assists.