

The Canadian Press





The road to the next British Open will go through Hamilton.

The RBC Canadian Open was named Wednesday as one of three qualifying golf tournaments for the golf major.

The top three players at the Canadian Open, who have not already earned an exemption to play at the British Open, will earn a spot.

Hamilton Golf and Country Club will host the Canadian Open from June 6-9.

Golf Canada and the PGA Tour moved the dates of the national championship to early June starting in 2019, making it possible for the Canadian Open to become a qualifier for the British Open.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 7-10) and the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 27-30) have also been added as qualifiers for the British Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.