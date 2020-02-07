SEOUL, KOREA, REPUBLIC OF -- Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier won silver on Friday at the ISU Four Continents figure skating competition.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. successfully defended their title with 213.18 points followed by the Canadian champions at 210.18, a personal-best international score. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the U.S., first after the rhythm dance, took bronze with 208.72.

Dancing to "Both Sides Now" by Joni Mitchell, Gilles and Poirier, from Toronto, produced level-four twizzles, lifts and a combination spin en route to their third Four Continents medal of their career. They were third after the rhythm dance.

"We're both really proud of ourselves," said Poirier. "This was a really quick turnaround after nationals so to have higher scores at this event compared to the Grand Prix is really satisfying. We are really pleased with our consistency this season.

"It's a great setup for the world championships."

At one point, Chock slipped on a transition move but recovered.