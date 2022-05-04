Canadian boxers call for resignation of high performance director, investigation

Canada's Brody Blair talks with coaches Daniel Trepanier and Kevin Howard, left, at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, July 26, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan Canada's Brody Blair talks with coaches Daniel Trepanier and Kevin Howard, left, at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, July 26, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

MORE SPORTS NEWS