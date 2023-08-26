Canada's Marco Arop claims gold in men's 800m at World Athletics Championships

Marco Arop, of Canada, celebrates winning the gold medal ahead in the Men's 800-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Marco Arop, of Canada, celebrates winning the gold medal ahead in the Men's 800-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

