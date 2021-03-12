Advertisement
Canada's Bouchard beats American McNally to reach semifinals
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 12:13PM EST
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO -- Eugenie Bouchard has reached the semifinals at the Abierto De Guadalajara tennis tournament in Mexico.
Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., ousted American Catherine McNally 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday to advance in women's singles at the WTA 250-level event.
Bouchard, currently ranked 144th, needed one hour 23 minutes to topple her 120th-ranked opponent.
She will face Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the semis after the Italian downed American Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-0.