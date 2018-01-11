

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men's hockey gold medal next month at the Pyeongchang Games.

Most Canadians will need to do some deep research to learn about who's making up the squad, however.

The team is made up mainly of Canadian players based in Europe after the NHL bowed out of competing in South Korea.

Forwards Gilbert Brule, Mason Raymond, Derek Roy and Wojtek Wolski and goaltender Ben Scrivens are former NHL veterans named to the team that will be counted on will bring big-game experience.

The Pyeongchang Games will mark the first time that Canada will go to the Olympics without NHL players since 1994.

Canada won Olympic gold in Vancouver (2010) and Sochi (2014) with teams stocked with NHL stars.

The lineup was posted online here, on Thursday morning. Here is a look at the team (with hometown and pro squad):

FORWARDS

Rene Borque, Lac La Biche, Alta., Djurgaardens IF (Swedish Hockey Leauge)

Gilbert Brule, Edmonton, Kunlun Red Star (KHL)

Andrew Ebbett, Vernon, B.C., SC Bern (Swiss National League)

Quinton Howden, Oakbank, Man., HC Dinamo Minsk (KHL)

Chris Kelly, Toronto, Belleville (AHL)

Rob Klinkhammer, Lethbridge, Alta., Ak Bars Kazan (KHL)

Brandon Kozun, Calgary, Lokomotiv Yaroslav (KHL)

Maxim Lapierre, Brossard, Que., HC Lugano (Swiss National League)

Eric O'Dell, Ottawa, HC Sochi (KHL)

Mason Raymond, Cochrane, Alta., SC Bern (Swiss National League)

Derek Roy, Rockland, Ont., Linkoping HC (Swedish Hockey League)

Christian Thomas, Toronto, Scranton (AHL)

Linden Vey, Wakaw, Sask., Barys Astana (KHL)

Wojtek Wolski Toronto, ON Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)

---

DEFENCE

Stefan Elliott, Vancouver, HV71 (Swedish Hockey League)

Chay Genoway, Morden, Man., Lada Togliatti (KHL)

Cody Goloubef, Oakville, Ont., Stockton (AHL)

Marc-Andre Gragnani, L'Ile-Bizard, Que., HC Dinamo Minsk (KHL)

Chris Lee, MacTier, Ont., Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)

Maxim Noreau, Montreal, SC Bern (Swiss National League)

Mat Robinson, Calgary, CSKA Moscow (KHL)

Karl Stollery, Camrose, Alta., Dinamo Riga (KHL)

---

GOALTENDERS

Justin Peters, Blyth, Ont., Kolner Haie (Germany)

Kevin Poulin, Montreal, Medvescak Zagreb (Austrian Hockey League)

Ben Scrivens, Spruce Grove, Alta., Salavat Yulaev Ufa (KHL)