Canada adds defenceman Jorian Donovan to world juniors pre-tournament camp

    ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden -

    Defenceman Jorian Donovan was added to Canada's pre-tournament camp Friday for the world junior men's hockey championship.

    The move came after defenceman Tanner Molendyk's upper-body injury Friday in a 6-3 tune-up win over Switzerland.

    Donovan wasn't yet added to the team's roster, however, for the tournament Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

    The 19-year-old Donovan, son of former NHL player Shean Donovan, was drafted in the fifth round, 136th overall, by the Ottawa Senators in 2022.

    The Calgarian has eight goals and 18 assists in 31 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs this season.

    Canada faces the U.S. in an exhibition game Saturday. The defending champions open the tournament Boxing Day against Finland.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.

