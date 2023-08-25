Camryn Rogers reacts to winning gold as Canadians sweep hammer throw titles at world championships

It was her first toss that secured Camryn Rogers a place on the podium and in the Canadian record books. Her throw of 77.22 metres stood as the winner in the women's hammer throw event at the World Athletics Championships.

“It really was just this moment of, 'I just won',” said Rogers.

The 24-year-old British Columbian spoke with CTV National News following her official medal ceremony on Friday.

“It was so magical” she said of the ceremony.

The gold dangling around her neck, a beaming smile, Rogers could hardly find the words to describe what it was like when she realized she had won gold.

“I think coming out of the cage and seeing the crowd and seeing everyone there cheering and just celebrating the fact that we had this historic competition, it’s that moment that you dare to dream of ... that you hope to have, and that you make as your ultimate goal,” said Rogers. “And I think to be able to do it with my family in the stands with my coach right there with my teammates it was so, so cool.”

Rogers was just 12-and-a-half when she tossed her first hammer and says she loves the sport more every day. The women throw a hammer weighing 8.8 lbs, the men’s weigh 16 lbs.

“So theirs is the weight of a bowling ball and I’m just happy I don’t have to throw that,” Rogers said with a laugh.

This makes Rogers just the second Canadian woman to win a gold medal at the World Championships. But that’s not where the records end. Her win comes after Canada’s Ethan Katzberg won gold in the men’s event on Saturday, also a first for the country.

“It’s so special and for us to bring home double gold, and men’s and women’s hammer throw I think makes it even more amazing. Ethan did so well, his first world championship as a 21-year-old and a personal best --- he absolutely crushed it!” said Rogers of her teammate.

The Canadian sweep making headlines around the world. Until now, Canada only held four individual gold medals at the World Athletics Championships.

Camryn Rogers, of Canada, watches her hammer fly in an attempt in the Women's hammer throw final of during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

“These two athletes are -- I mean, they’re special, they’re really special. And the fact they’ve come through it together, they are incredibly young for hammer throwing -- it's an older person sport -- and they've really arrived with a bang,” said Simon Nathan, high performance director for Athletics Canada.

Nathan attributes the success to the dedication and commitment of Canadian coaches, some who are former athletes and now pushing current athletes further than they went themselves.

“Really good technical coaching and collaborative coaching within Canada and sharing of ideas has really worked well,” said Nathan.

Making this sweep even more spectacular is where the event is being held.

“We're in Budapest, hammer throwing is essentially the national sport of Hungary and there were 30 to 40,000 people going crazy in the stadium,” said Nathan “These guys have really made a hit, both of them, and are being talked about by every country that has in interest in the throwing events at all.”

That had added to the excitement for Canadian athletes, who continue to cheer each other on, and the confidence they’re hoping to take with them to the Paris Olympics next year.

“We are a strong hammer country, which is really cool to say because everyone who is on this team, they’re just such fantastic people, and I think we’re proving that we are forced to be reckon with on the world stage,” Rogers said