Calgary city council has approved the wording of the question people will vote on to help determine if the community will host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The ballot will simply ask electors if they are for or against hosting the event.

The vote is to take place on Nov. 13.

Both city council and the public are keen to hear hard financial numbers on the cost of the games before giving a bid a thumbs up or down.

The cost of simply bidding to host has been estimated at $30 million with the city, Alberta and federal governments splitting the cost.

An initial estimate on hosting was $4.6 billion, although the International Olympic Committee has committed to contributing just over a quarter of that amount in cash and services.

"The question on the ballot will be: Are you for or are you against Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games," the city said in a release Tuesday night.

"- I am for Calgary hosting."

"- I am against Calgary hosting."

The city says the vote will be take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

The results of the vote would not be binding and will provide only part of the input the city will use to determine whether to host the games.