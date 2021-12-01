British tennis player Johanna Konta announces retirement

Johanna Konta of Britain, returns to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, USA, on March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Johanna Konta of Britain, returns to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, USA, on March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS