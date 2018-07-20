Bouchard advances to semifinal of Swiss Open with win over Kudermetova
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada, celebrates after winning the game against Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland during the round of 16 game at the WTA Ladies Championship tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 12:29PM EDT
GSTAAD, Switzerland - Canada's Eugenie Bouchard cruised into the semifinals of the Swiss Open tennis tournament with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova on Friday.
Bouchard had five aces and broke Kudermetova six times as she advanced to he first semifinal of the year.
The native of Westmount, Que., closed out the match by winning the last eight games and 10 of the last 11. She started off her dominant second set by winning 13 consecutive points.
Bouchard will face either top seed Alize Cornet of France or No.5 seed Samantha Stosur of Australia in the semifinals.