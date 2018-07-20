

The Canadian Press





GSTAAD, Switzerland - Canada's Eugenie Bouchard cruised into the semifinals of the Swiss Open tennis tournament with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova on Friday.

Bouchard had five aces and broke Kudermetova six times as she advanced to he first semifinal of the year.

The native of Westmount, Que., closed out the match by winning the last eight games and 10 of the last 11. She started off her dominant second set by winning 13 consecutive points.

Bouchard will face either top seed Alize Cornet of France or No.5 seed Samantha Stosur of Australia in the semifinals.