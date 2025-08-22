ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

NBA player Malik Beasley is no longer a target in federal gambling probe, according to report

By The Associated Press

Published

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) celebrates after scoring against the New York Knicks during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.