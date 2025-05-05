ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Jannik Sinner’s doping ban has expired and the Italian Open is welcoming him back in style

By The Associated Press

Published

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning a point to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.