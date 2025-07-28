ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Fernandez wins D.C. Open fuelled by Shake Shack, de Minaur takes men’s title

By The Associated Press

Published

Jessica Pegula, bottom, serves to Leylah Fernandez, top, of Canada, during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.