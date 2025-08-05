ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Alex Ovechkin partners with a Russian technology company to make a movie about his career

By The Associated Press

Published

Team West's Alex Ovechkin reacts during an exhibition match between the KHL and NHL, featuring Russian players from both leagues, at CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov, File)


















