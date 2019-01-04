

CTVNews.ca Staff





The sudden emergence of Canada teenager Bianca Andreescu on the tennis circuit is the latest reason for tennis fans in this country to be excited, according to an expert in the field.

The 152nd-ranked Andreescu completed back-to-back upsets of women’s tennis greats Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams this week, to reach the semifinal of the ASB Classic in New Zealand.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable,” Mike McIntyre, writer with Ontario Tennis Magazine, told CTV News Channel. “She has certainly announced her arrival to the tennis world.”

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. joins a list of young up-and-coming Canadian tennis stars that includes Dennis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime on the men’s side.

Shapovalov, 19, exploded onto the tennis scene in 2017, and has since climbed into the ranks of the top 30 players in the world.

Auger-Aliassime, the 2016 junior U.S. Open champion, qualified for his first Grand Slam draw in 2018, but was forced to retire in the first round with heart palpitations. He currently sits 108th in the world rankings.

McIntyre said the trio of teenagers have made things exciting for Canadian tennis fans and could have a lasting impact on future generations.

“It’s going to put more tennis racquets in kids’ hands here in Canada, which at the end of the day is what Tennis Canada would love to see,” he said.

Andreescu will now face Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan in the semis, which are scheduled to be played around 12 a.m. EST on Saturday.

McIntyre says Hsieh provides a much different test than her previous opponents this week.

“It’s not someone who’s hard-hitting so much as Venus Williams, but someone who employs a lot more variety in her game,” he said. “Bianca’s going to totally have to adjust… and realize she’s going to be in for a much different battle.”

Another former World No.1 bites the dust!@bandreescu_ takes out Venus Williams in Auckland, 6-7(1), 6-1, 6-3!@ASB_Classic pic.twitter.com/LrzOaD9OnH — WTA (@WTA) January 4, 2019