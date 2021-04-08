EDMONTON -- Canada’s latest Olympic hopeful may be short in stature, but what she lacks in height she makes up for in confidence.

At just four years old, Ansale’wit Christmas has captured the attention of the equestrian community with her skill and passion for the sport.

“I’m going to trot the fastest; I’m going to gallop the fastest; and I’m going to canter the fastest,” Christmas told CTV National News.

Christmas’ dream is to show at the Royal Winter Fair and then compete at the Olympics. It's a dream that her coaches believe is a real possibility.

“She’s got everything it takes as far as attitude, and the willingness and natural talent,” Kim Kirton, who coached Olympic champion Eric Lamaze, told CTV National News.

“You can’t make them have the nerve and the fearlessness that she has. That’s natural. They’re born with that.”

Christmas, who is Mi’kmaq and Cree and a member of Membertou First Nation, began riding horses at the age of two. What began as a hobby quickly evolved into a daily passion. Right away, her coaches noticed she was eager and liked to go fast.

“That is pretty rare, for such a small child to be doing jumps. I’ve never taught anyone that’s that young and that’s this advanced,” coach Courtney Vince told CTV National News.

Christmas is now training to compete provincially, where she will become one of the youngest riders to compete at that level.