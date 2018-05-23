

AFP





Out with the old, in with the new. Twitter's main account has just introduced three new features (night-time mode, real-time updates and updated compose box) while @TwitterSupport bears bad news for fans of Twitter's tv apps.

Twitter's three new features may already be familiar to users with the iOS or Android Twitter app but they may come in handy for those using mobile.twitter.com, Twitter Lite or Twitter for Windows.

@Twitter tweeted the news on Tuesday, describing the latest rollout as a way to “provide more consistency across platforms.”

The new night mode makes scrolling in the dark much easier on the eyes, with tweets appearing in white on a deep blue background.

Another tweak allows users to follow hot topics without hitting the refresh button -- as "The reply, Retweet, and like counts now update in real time, right before your very eyes," particularly useful for watching a tweet go viral.

Twitter also notes that an updated "Tweet compose box makes it possible for you to move more easily between your Tweet and timeline, so all of your Tweets are on point."

Meanwhile Twitter Support noted that as of "Thursday, May 24, Twitter for Roku, Twitter for Android TV and Twitter for Xbox will no longer be available. To get the full Twitter experience, visit https://twitter.com on your device or desktop."

According to a report from TechCrunch, this may not be related to popularity or lack thereof of the tv apps that let viewers see tweets while watching content, but could stem from compliance with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which goes into effect May 25.

The company has not dropped support for Twitter for tvOS (Apple TV) as well as Amazon Fire TV.

✔️ night mode



Night owl? Love late night Tweeting? You can now switch to night mode for all that midnight scrolling. — Twitter (@Twitter) May 22, 2018

✔️ real time updates on reply, Retweet, and like counts



Watching a Tweet go viral? The reply, Retweet, and like counts now update in real time, right before your very eyes. — Twitter (@Twitter) May 22, 2018

✔️ updated Tweet compose box



The new Tweet compose box makes it possible for you to move more easily between your Tweet and timeline, so all of your Tweets are on point. — Twitter (@Twitter) May 22, 2018