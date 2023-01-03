The first meteor shower of 2023 is at its peak, here's how to spot it

Stargazers will have until tonight to get their last best view of the first meteor shower of 2023.

The peak period of the Quadrantids meteor shower will end tonight, according to NASA.

Known for its relatively shorter peak period and bright fireball meteors, the best view of the Quadrantids is in the Northern Hemisphere.

While most meteor showers originate from comets, NASA says the Quadrantids come from a small asteroid about three kilometres wide.

As many as 80 meteors could stream across the night sky each hour during the peak period.

The meteor shower gets its name from the point in the sky where it comes from, the now-obsolete constellation "Quadrans Muralis," which in turn is named after the early astronomical instrument known as the quadrant, NASA says.

"Quadrans Muralis" was left off the International Astronomical Union's list of recognized constellations in 1922.

The Quadrantids are also referred to as the Bootids, given the meteors appear to come from the constellation Bootes.

The meteors are best viewed at night and before dawn, in an area away from city or streetlights.

NASA says to give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the dark in order to get the best view of the meteor shower, which will last until dawn.