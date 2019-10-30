TORONTO -- #InstagramDown is trending on Twitter after the app appeared to stop working for thousands of users around 12:00 pm EDT.

A live outage map on online outage tracker Down Detector suggests the outage was worldwide, affecting the United States, the U.K. and parts of Europe.

The outage monitor also recorded nearly 1,400 reports each minute from users with problems accessing the picture-sharing service.

According to the site, the issue had largely been resolved by 2 p.m.

Among the reports, 82 per cent were from users who were experiencing issues with their news feed, while others found issues in accessing stories and using the website version of the application.

Smaller outages have also been reported with Facebook, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, all of whom -- along with Instagram -- belong to Facebook.

Instagram and Facebook have yet to issue a public statement regarding the outage, but Instagram told The Sun U.K. that the outage was caused by “a networking issue” that “caused some people to have trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps.”

“We quickly investigated and have nearly fixed the issue. We’re sorry for the inconvenience,” Instagram wrote in the statement.

Par for the course, Instagram users flooded Twitter to express their dismay.

With files from CTVNews.ca Senior Producer Mary Nersessian

Everyone from Instagram coming on Twitter to check if there is another #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/KYhO6OgaB8 — Francesco Sciola (@FrancescoSciola) October 30, 2019