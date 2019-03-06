School lessons increasingly a target for climate skeptics
As climate change becomes a hotter topic in American classrooms, politicians around the country are pushing back against the scientific consensus that global warming is real and man-made. (skynesher/IStock.com)
Michael Melia, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 10:56AM EST
HARTFORD, Conn. -- As climate change becomes a hotter topic in American classrooms, politicians around the country are pushing back against the scientific consensus that global warming is real and man-made.
A Connecticut lawmaker wants to strike climate change from state science standards. A Virginia legislator worries teachers are indoctrinating students with their personal views on global warming. And an Oklahoma state senator wants educators to be able to introduce alternative ideas without fear of losing their jobs.
Of the more than a dozen such measures proposed so far this year, some already have failed. But they have emerged this year in growing numbers, many of them inspired or directly encouraged by a pair of advocacy groups.
Climate scientists have blasted such proposals for sowing confusion and doubt.
