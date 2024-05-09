Defence attacks Stormy Daniels' credibility as she returns to the stand in Trump's hush money trial

NEW From yearning for a change to cost of living, why some Canadians have left or may leave the country
The trial against the former president kicks back off with defence lawyers questioning Daniels, whose account is key to the prosecutors' case accusing Trump of scheming to illegally influence the 2016 presidential campaign by suppressing unflattering stories about him.
Trump looked on in the courtroom as Daniels for hours on Tuesday described an unexpected sexual encounter she says they had in 2006. Trump denies they ever had sex. Still, a decade later, Trump's then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her to stay silent in the final weeks of the presidential campaign.
Daniels' testimony was an extraordinary moment in what could be the only criminal case against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee to go to trial before voters decide in November whether to send him back to the White House. Trump has pleaded not guilty, denies any wrongdoing and has cast himself as the victim of a politically tainted justice system working to deny him another term.
Trump's lawyers have sought to paint Daniels as a liar and extortionist who's trying to take down the former president after drawing money and fame from her story about him. Daniels dug in at times in the face of pointed questions, forcefully denying the idea that she had tried to extort Trump.
"Am I correct that you hate President Trump?" defence lawyer Susan Necheles asked Daniels.
"Yes," she acknowledged.
Trump scowled and shook his head through much of Daniels' description of their alleged sexual encounter after she met Trump at a 2006 Lake Tahoe celebrity golf outing where sponsors included the adult film studio where she worked. At one point, the judge told defence lawyers during a sidebar conversation -- out of earshot of the jury and the public -- that he could hear Trump "cursing audibly."
"I am speaking to you here at the bench because I don't want to embarrass him," Judge Juan M. Merchan told Trump's lawyers, according to a transcript of the proceedings.
For the first time in the trial, the defence pushed for a mistrial Tuesday over Daniels' detailed testimony, calling it "extremely prejudicial." The judge denied the request, partly blaming the defence for not objecting more vigorously when she was testifying to stop her from giving more detail than she should have.
Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying internal Trump Organization business records. The charges stem from things like invoices and checks that were deemed legal expenses in Trump Organization records, when prosecutors say the payments largely were reimbursements to Cohen for the US$130,000 hush money payment to Daniels.
Testimony so far has made clear that at the time of the payment to Daniels, Trump and his campaign were reeling from the October 2016 publication of the never-before-seen 2005 "Access Hollywood" footage in which he boasted about grabbing women's genitals without their permission.
Prosecutors have argued that the political firestorm over the "Access Hollywood" tape hastened Cohen to pay Daniels to keep her from going public with her claims that could further hurt Trump in the eyes of female voters.
Trump's lawyers have sought to show that Trump was trying to protect his reputation and family -- not his campaign -- by shielding them from embarrassing stories about his personal life.
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
Forging ahead with increasing Canada's capital gains inclusion rate 'sows division,' and is a 'shortsighted' way to improve the deficit, business groups are warning Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
Amid evidence of rising breast cancer rates among young women in Canada, one Toronto startup is offering a contactless and radiation-free device that can help doctors identify suspicious changes in breast tissue. The company, Linda Lifetech, says this can lead to earlier detection of breast cancer.
Forecasters warned a wave of dangerous storms in the U.S. could wash over parts of the South early Thursday, a day after severe weather with damaging tornadoes and large hail killed at least three people in the region.
Toronto police say a man was taken into custody outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion Wednesday afternoon after he tried to gain access to the residence.
There is currently a whooping cough epidemic in Europe, with 10 times as many cases compared to the previous two years. While an outbreak has not been declared nationwide in Canada, whooping cough is regularly detected in the country.
Jewish students on major university campuses are being forced to hide their Jewish identity and fear for their safety, as they face a tide of antisemitism, which school administrators are failing to protect them from, a group of students said Wednesday.
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
Health Canada's decision to allow British Columbia to again prohibit the use of illicit drugs in most public spaces will cause more deaths, the executive director of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users says.
“I killed four people,” alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki told two homicide detectives during a recorded interview played as evidence in his trial Wednesday.
Russia on Thursday wrapped itself in patriotic pageantry for Victory Day, a celebration of its defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War that Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned into a pillar of his nearly quarter-century in power and a justification of his military action in Ukraine.
Yemen's Houthi rebels on Thursday claimed responsibility for two missile attacks in the Gulf of Aden on two Panama-flagged container ships that caused no damage. Meanwhile, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader again threatened that Tehran could build a nuclear weapon if it chose to pursue atomic armaments.
U.S. President Joe Biden said for the first time Wednesday he would halt shipments of American weapons to Israel, which he acknowledged have been used to kill civilians in Gaza, if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a major invasion of the city of Rafah.
Police used pepper spray to clear a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University and arrested dozens of demonstrators on Wednesday just as city officials were set to appear before hostile lawmakers in Congress to account for their handling of the two-week-old protest.
A former Memphis police officer has been charged with federal civil rights violations in the fatal shooting of a man while the officer was on duty, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Federal unions are launching legal challenges and encouraging public sector workers to file "tens of thousands" of grievances over the new mandate requiring federal workers to return to the office at least three days a week in the fall.
A new national dental-care plan denies independent hygienists equal reimbursement for the same services offered in dentists' offices — and the federal health minister said this week he isn't convinced by the rationale that led to that disparity.
Apple is hoping its latest iPad lineup will breathe new life into its sluggish tablet market. In a pre-recorded live streamed event from its Cupertino, California headquarters, the company introduced the latest versions of its iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets, and an all-new Apple Pencil Pro.
Looking for a new little friend to curl up in your lap and purr contentedly? Before you head to the shelter, take heed – not all cat breeds are in it for the long haul.
Scientists studying the sperm whales that live around the Caribbean island of Dominica have described for the first time the basic elements of how they might be talking to each other, in an effort that could one day help better protect them.
Kevin Durand has a countenance that tells a story and a resume teeming with villainous characters. His latest detestable turn is as a bad ape — the tyrannical simian king Proximus Caesar in Wes Ball's 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.'
Over a decade after viewers said goodbye to beloved NBC series 'The Office,' a new comedy set in the same universe as everyone’s favorite paper company Dunder Mifflin is coming to Peacock.
Steve Albini, an alternative rock pioneer and legendary producer who shaped the musical landscape through his work with Nirvana, the Pixies, PJ Harvey and more, has died. He was 61.
Air Canada ranks below most other major North American airlines on customer satisfaction, with airfares a particular sore point, according to a new survey.
As preconstruction condo sales in Toronto plummet to levels not seen since the global financial crisis 15 years ago, developers are now turning to more lucrative incentives to try to entice prospective buyers.
The head of London Drugs is apologizing to customers after all the retailer's stores in Western Canada were shuttered last month by a cybersecurity breach that remains under investigation.
Calgary has nabbed first place on a new list examining the top 10 Canadian cities that people from across the country are looking at travelling to this summer.
The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to bank and tax fraud in a sports betting case in which prosecutors allege he stole nearly US$17 million from the Japanese baseball player to pay off debts, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Dakota Joshua had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks scored three third-period goals to claw out a 5-4 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday.
Given the ugly history of the riot than broke out when there were hockey playoff parties downtown, the City of Vancouver is starting small this Sunday with an event at Oak Meadows Park.
A pilot project to test and evaluate the operation of federally-approved three-wheeled vehicles on Nova Scotia roads starts next week.
The federal Liberals are trying to crack down on a scourge of auto thefts across the country, even as the government is struggling to keep its own vehicles away from thieves, new data show.
Ford is set to recall some pickup trucks in Canada due to potential tail light failure.
The stakes have been set for a bet between Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors on who will win Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
A grieving mother is hosting a helmet drive in the hopes of protecting children on Manitoba First Nations from a similar tragedy that killed her daughter.
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
Whether passionate about Poirot or hungry for Holmes, Winnipeg mystery obsessives have had a local haunt for over 30 years in which to search out their latest page-turners.
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
Alberta Ballet's double-bill production of 'Der Wolf' and 'The Rite of Spring' marks not only its final show of the season, but the last production for twin sisters Alexandra and Jennifer Gibson.
A mother goose and her goslings caused a bit of a traffic jam on a busy stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway near Vancouver Saturday.
There has been a "sophisticated" cybersecurity breach detected on B.C. government networks, Premier David Eby confirmed Wednesday evening.
The buoy that a wayward barge was moored to before it was spotted adrift in the waters near downtown Vancouver on Tuesday is no longer there.
In emotional and raw testimony at a disciplinary tribunal, the first Black female superintendent in the Toronto Police Service apologized for helping racialized constables cheat a promotional exam.
As Calgary continues to battle a housing crisis, the province is rolling out changes it says will help.
A Calgary family physician is accused of sexually assaulting a woman more than a year ago.
One hundred and sixteen of the Alberta government's 192 ongoing consultations seek public input on topics ranging from how the province should spend money to where trails should be built in parks.
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with an unprecedented rat infestation and are asking the city to step in and help.
Motorists will want to watch out for cameras on a one-kilometre stretch of King Edward Avenue, where photo radar and red light cameras have caught thousands of drivers so far this year.
A driver in western Quebec escaped injuries after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing the vehicle into a tree, according to police.
Quebec saw a 3 per cent drop in the number of births between 2022 and 2023, according to data released Wednesday by the Institut de la statistique du Québec (ISQ).
Quebec's minister for the French language says if English CEGEPs are having a problem with the new French-language exam for students, it only shows that the province's language laws are necessary.
An early morning collision on Highway 15 has left one man dead north of Montreal.
Conor Garland's snapshot with five-and-a-half minutes left in the third period capped a three-goal run in a five-minute span, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round National Hockey League playoff series.
A group of researchers who studied the historic 2023 Alberta wildfires calls them “remarkable” at least in recent history.
While the Green and Gold are bleeding even more red ink, shareholders of Edmonton's Canadian Football League franchise heard Wednesday at its annual general meeting there's hope on the horizon.
Halifax Regional Police says a two-vehicle crash has closed a section of Hammonds Plains Road Thursday morning.
A pair of Atlantic Canada’s food industry titans took part in a luncheon Wednesday to discuss the current state of food insecurity.
A courtroom in Winnipeg is expected to hear testimony today about the search for the remains of the four victims of Jeremy Skibicki.
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Manitoba government by a previous inmate for the use of solitary confinement, calling the practice, "cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment."
The dispute between Saskatchewan educators and the province is rapidly approaching one year in length. It's a fight that's seen a war of words waged over social media, teachers battling extreme cold on the picket line and massive disruptions for the province's student population.
Parents of children with autism joined MLAs in the legislature on Wednesday to rally against cuts for specialized learning in schools.
On Monday, students from Bert Fox Community High School led a smudge walk through Fort Qu’Appelle to bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
One person has been taken into custody following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night. Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."
Waterloo regional police are asking for help finding a missing child from Waterloo.
A pricey plan, proposed by staff for the Region of Waterloo, would see a new fleet of garbage trucks and carts replace bags.
A competitor from Saskatoon is heading to Vancouver for a competition that promises to be quite the grind.
Tara Jo Kadlec has been advocating for better care for her brother Cory for years.
A province-wide child sexual abuse investigation by Ontario Provincial Police dubbed Project Aquatic has resulted in hundreds of charges, including seven male suspects from northern Ontario.
No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in London Wednesday evening. The incident happened in the 900 block of Oxford Street near Glasgow Street east.
‘It’s a rough situation.’ Townhome residents on Briarhill Avenue have been without mail delivery for about two months.
A serious crash occurred in Grey Highlands between a moped and a pickup truck.
A 14 year old in Owen Sound is recovering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
A small business owner in Barrie is fed up after his establishment has been the target of crime multiple times since opening in 2019.
A town hall meeting was held at Story Tellers Books on Ottawa Street Wednesday night giving businesses and residents a chance to share and learn from Windsor police and city officials.
Four people from Windsor, one of whom is 16 years old, and one person from Chatham are now charged with offences including possessing, accessing and making available child pornography.
Home and community healthcare workers in Windsor have submitted a petition to the MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh — calling on the province to return to the bargaining table and negotiate a 'fair wage increase.'
Good news for campers looking for a spot this summer: B.C. is expanding three provincial campgrounds, two on Vancouver Island and one on the mainland.
British Columbia's human rights tribunal has awarded a neurodivergent actor, who was diagnosed with sensory and learning disorders, more than $55,000 after finding that a Kelowna theatre company discriminated against him because of his disabilities.
A floatplane crash that killed two people on the west coast of Vancouver Island last summer was caused by a collision with a boat wake or an object in the water, according to an investigation report published by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada Wednesday.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
It took seven games, but the Brooks Bandits were able to knock off the Okotoks Oilers in the BCHL Alberta division semi-finals. After a hard-fought series, the Bandits are feeling battle-tested.
Lethbridge's largest festival will get underway in four months, with a variety of new and returning attractions.
A lane closure was announced by the City of Lethbridge Wednesday.
After dealing with the stomach flu and the associated bumps and bruises that accompany a run to a championship, the Greater Sudbury Cubs junior 'A' hockey team is intent on succeeding at the Centennial Cup.
A vicious retaliation punch in a soccer game five years ago in the Sault was aggravated assault, an appeals court has confirmed.
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
