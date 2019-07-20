Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station
From left: U.S. astronaut Andrew Morgan, Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, prior to the launch of Soyuz MS-13 space ship, on July 20, 2019. (Yuri Kochetkov / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 1:12PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 20, 2019 7:15PM EDT
BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan -- A Russian space capsule with three astronauts aboard has docked with the International Space Station after a fast-track trip to the orbiting laboratory.
The Soyuz capsule docked at 22:48 GMT Saturday, just six hours and 20 minutes after blasting off from Russia's launch complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.
The launch took place on the 50th anniversary of the day U.S. astronauts landed on the moon.
The capsule is carrying Andrew Morgan of the United States on his first spaceflight, Russian Alexander Skvortsov on his third mission to the space station and Italian Luca Parmitano.
They will join Russian Alexey Ovchinin and Americans Nick Hague and Christina Koch have been aboard since March.
The crew patch for the expedition echoes the one from Apollo 11's 1969 lunar mission.
------
This story has been corrected to show the last name of the Russian cosmonaut in space since March is Ovchinin, not Ovechkin.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Experts warn public about invasive tree-killing insect found in N.S.
- Canadian high school science courses behind on climate change, says UBC study
- Asteroid cruised close to Earth on Friday
- Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station
- World marks 50 years after Apollo 11's 'giant leap' on moon