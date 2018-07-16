

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- An expedition led by Newfoundland and Labrador marine researchers hopes to shed light on the darkest, unseen depths of the Labrador Sea.

The initiative, funded by the federal Fisheries Department, is setting out in a few weeks on its second of three research expeditions to assess the unique ecosystem found between 500 and 3,000 metres below the surface.

Scientists will study a wide cross-section of marine life -- including coral and sponges, invertebrates, fish and plankton, seabirds and marine mammals -- using remotely operated cameras and underwater audio recording devices.

The findings will be used to inform decision-making around any future industrial expansion into the Labrador Sea, as well as to study potential future impacts of climate change.

Fisheries scientist Dave Cote says the published research could become a valuable resource for other scientists around the world, as they embark on their own deep-ocean studies.

The first expedition last year offered a rare look into the makeup of the deep ocean's ecosystem, including the possible discovery of the first known spawning location for the Blue Hake fish species.