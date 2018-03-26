Nearly three-quarters of Canadian Facebook users plan changes to how they use it
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 9:31AM EDT
TORONTO - Nearly three-quarters of Canadian Facebook users say they will make at least some change to how they use the social media platform in the wake of a data mining scandal.
A survey by Angus Reid Institute suggests 73 per cent of Canadian Facebook users say they will make changes, while 27 per cent say it will be "business as usual."
The survey also found that one in 10 say they plan to abandon the platform, at least temporarily.
Facebook has been under fire for its ability to protect user privacy after Cambridge Analytica was accused of lifting the Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission.
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has apologized and outlined steps to protect user data in light of the scandal involving the Trump-connected data-mining firm.
The survey found that 57 per cent of Canadians use Facebook every- day.
