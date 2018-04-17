Melting Arctic sea ice may be behind endless winter: scientists
In this July 21, 2017, file photo, broken sea ice emerges from under the hull of the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it sails through the Victoria Strait while traversing the Arctic's Northwest Passage. (AP Photo / David Goldman, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 1:26PM EDT
Scientists suggest that too much winter across broad stretches of Canada is the result of not enough of it in the Arctic.
An increasingly accepted theory holds that melting northern sea ice is behind this year's delayed spring.
Albertans woke up this morning to slushy wet snow instead of sprouting tulip bulbs.
In Toronto on Monday, a major league baseball game between the Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals had to be postponed after an ice storm damaged Rogers Centre.
Some climatologists suspect the wintry surprises result from a chain of events that start with ice melting from vast stretches of Arctic Ocean.
They say the warming Arctic weakens a river of air that used to block cold northern temperatures from spilling into the south.
Not all scientists accept the explanation.
But if it's right, proponents say unseasonal weather will be the new normal.
