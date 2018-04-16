

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto’s CN Tower was forced to close Monday morning because of large chunks of falling ice captured in photos by many in the downtown core.

The falling ice is damaging cars below, breaking several windows on nearby buildings, and forcing Toronto police to close the glass walkways leading into the Rogers Centre arena.

The images are just some of the many photos and videos that residents in southern Ontario have been uploading to social media, showing both Mother Nature’s destruction and the beauty of ice-covered wonderlands.

Hundreds are using the hashtag #ONstorm as they post photos and videos of the aftereffects of the freezing rain and high winds brought by the mid-April storm.

The storm downed hundreds of trees and tree limbs, destroying fences, roofs, vehicles, and power lines.

One Facebook user posted a video of his dog apparently being spooked by the sound of a cracking tree limb and then dashing out of the way just in time as the massive limb fell into the yard.

Drivers posted images of vehicles in ditches and jackknifed tractor trailers. Police responded to more than 1,400 collisions across the Greater Toronto Area, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt reported -- despite warnings from police for drivers to stay off the roads.

With the freezing rain changing to rain, there could be even more photos to come: the next concern is localized flooding, with some areas of southern Ontario and Quebec expected to see up to 50 millimetres of rain Monday.

A close call in Old South neighbourhood. Half of a century old tree misses house. #LdnOnt #onstorm pic.twitter.com/9tIctccuWO — Daryl Newcombe (@DNewcombeCTV) April 14, 2018

#Icestorm damage five doors down from us on Victoria Street. Neighbours are OK; car, not so much. #LondonON #icestorm2018 pic.twitter.com/kAg5u1PMFp — Charles Weijer (@charlesweijer) April 15, 2018

Nope. Not out looking for weather features this morning as they came to me. The car is a foot shorter but none of the glass is broken. #icestorm2018 #icestormTO #IceStormToronto pic.twitter.com/2XVCC1cQqm — Frank Gunn (@frankgunnphoto) April 16, 2018

Fixing this mess cannot be easy @TorontoHydro ... thanks for working overnight to repair!!! #icestormTO pic.twitter.com/mqZWVZb6qC — Warren Sawkiw (@warrensawkiw) April 16, 2018

More kids rolling with the storm. A spring skate on the driveway? Why not. Thanks for this Cassie Donnelly more of your videos of #icestorm2018 on @ctvottawa today pic.twitter.com/gmnbM4voFU — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) April 16, 2018