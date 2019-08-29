

CTVNews.ca Staff with a report from Annie Bergeron-Oliver





Soon, picking up a prescription could be as easy as looking out the window and waiting for a drone to land on your doorstep.

A B.C. pharmacy recently completed Canada’s first-ever drone trial with pharmaceuticals. Last week, medication including a naloxone kit and an Epi-Pen were loaded onto a drone and flown about 11 minutes over the ocean from Duncan, B.C., to Salt Spring Island.

The test wasn’t just for fun. Proponents say that drones could help deliver medication to patients in rural communities who may not have access to a pharmacy nearby.

“That’s exactly what this drone will be able to do is fly directly to them and … through facial recognition of the camera, to make sure the patient is there before they drop the package off,” pharmacist Chris Chiew told CTV News.

Canada Post, which was also part of the trial flight, is hopeful that drones will one day be able to provide service to its 144 fly-in communities. Transport Canada is also conducting trials with four industry innovators, and data from the B.C. test is being used to help inform regulations.

Drones could be a game-changer for those living in northern communities, and experts say the method could cut down wait times and improve quality of life.

“When you think prescription drugs, necessary medications such as NARCAN or epinephrine, being able to get that there every minute really counts towards saving a life,” said Philip Reece, founder of InDro Robotics.

But drugs delivered by drones also pose some serious issues. Some experts say privacy and safety -- especially around airports -- need to be considered further.

“As these get more sophisticated, we’ve got the technologies to detect and intervene becoming more sophisticated as well, and what we don’t have yet are the rules and regulations around the counter-drone technology,” said Jeremy Laliberte, an associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Carleton University.

Drones could also be helpful for paramedics across Canada. Tests are underway to deliver heart defibrillators to remote locations by drone, which could help make response times faster.