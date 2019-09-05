If an avalanche occurs on afaraway planet, does it make a sound?

We might never know the answer to that, but we do at least have an idea of what it looks like.

A newly released image from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows a cloud of dust emerging in the aftermath of an avalanche on the red planet.

The image was taken in late May at the Martian north pole.

According to NASA planetary scientist Candy Hansen, heat from the sun hits the pole in the spring, dislodging blocks of ice and sending them plummeting down the face of a cliff.

The dust cloud was created when the blocks landed at the bottom of the cliff, having fallen more than 500 metres.