Huawei launches new phone with own version of Android
Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei consumer business group, presents new devices during an event in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 19, 2019. (Matthias Schrader / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 9:37AM EDT
MUNICH -- Huawei is launching a new flagship smartphone that will run on the Chinese tech giant's own version of Google's Android operating system because of U.S. export sanctions.
The Chinese tech giant unveiled the Mate 30 series of phones at an event in Munich, Germany on Thursday.
The device wasn't expected to come with popular Google apps such as Chrome, YouTube, Gmail or the Google Play Store, limiting its appeal to consumers.
Huawei, the world's second-biggest smartphone maker, is fighting to save its business after the Trump administration blocked access to U.S. components and technology in May on national security grounds.
Washington has issued temporary exemptions that let Huawei maintain software for existing devices, but they don't cover new products such as the Mate 30.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- 'We are confident that they are out there': Alberta scientists still searching for August meteorites
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg heads to Washington
- A pelican in Nova Scotia? Unusual birds blown into Cape Breton by Dorian
- What to expect from iOS 13, which is coming this week
- NASA manager casts doubt on 2024 moon landing by astronauts