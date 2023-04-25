'High probability' spacecraft crashed on moon: Tokyo company
A Japanese company's spacecraft apparently crashed while attempting to land on the moon Wednesday, losing contact moments before touchdown and sending flight controllers scrambling to figure out what happened.
More than six hours after communication ceased, the Tokyo company ispace finally confirmed what everyone had suspected, saying there was "a high probability" that the lander had slammed into the moon.
It was a disappointing setback for ispace, which after a 4 1/2-month mission had been on the verge of doing what only three countries have done: successfully land a spacecraft on the moon.
Takeshi Hakamada, founder and CEO of ispace, held out hope even after contact was lost as the lander descended the final 33 feet (10 metres), traveling around 16 mph (25 km/h.) Flight controllers peered at their screens in Tokyo as minutes went by with only silence from the moon.
A grim-faced team surrounded Hakamada as he announced, "We have to assume that we could not complete the landing on the lunar surface."
Official word finally came in a statement: "It has been determined that there is a high probability that the lander eventually made a hard landing on the moon's surface."
If all had gone well, ispace would have been the first private business to pull off a lunar landing. Hakamada vowed to try again, saying a second moonshot is already in the works for next year.
Only three governments have successfully touched down on the moon: Russia, the United States and China. An Israeli non-profit tried to land on the moon in 2019, but its spacecraft was destroyed on impact.
"If space is hard, landing is harder," tweeted Laurie Leshin, director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "I know from personal experience how awful this feels."
Leshin worked on NASA's Mars Polar lander that crashed on the red planet in 1999.
The 7-foot (2.3-metre) Japanese lander carried a mini lunar rover for the United Arab Emirates and a toylike robot from Japan designed to roll around in the moon dust. There were also items from private customers on board.
Named Hakuto, Japanese for white rabbit, the spacecraft had targeted Atlas crater in the northeastern section of the moon's near side, more than 50 miles (87 kilometres) across and just over 1 mile (2 kilometres) deep.
It took a long, roundabout route to the moon following its December liftoff, beaming back photos of Earth along the way. The lander entered lunar orbit on March 21.
Founded in 2010, ispace hopes to start turning a profit as a one-way taxi service to the moon for other businesses and organizations. The company has already raised US$300 million to cover the first three missions, according to Hakamada.
"We will keep going, never quit lunar quest," he said.
For this test flight, the two main experiments were government-sponsored: the UAE's 22-pound (10-kilogram) rover Rashid, named after Dubai's royal family, and the Japanese Space Agency's orange-sized sphere designed to transform into a wheeled robot on the moon. With a science satellite already around Mars and an astronaut aboard the International Space Station, the UAE was seeking to extend its presence to the moon.
The moon is suddenly hot again, with numerous countries and private companies clamouring to get on the lunar bandwagon. China has successfully landed three spacecraft on the moon since 2013, and U.S., China, India and South Korea have satellites currently circling the moon.
NASA's first test flight in its new moonshot program, Artemis, made it to the moon and back late last year, paving the way for four astronauts to follow by the end of next year and two others to actually land on the moon a year after that. Pittsburgh's Astrobotic Technology and Houston's Intuitive Machines have lunar landers waiting in the wings, poised to launch later this year at NASA's behest.
Hakuto and the Israeli spacecraft named Beresheet were finalists in the Google Lunar X Prize competition requiring a successful landing on the moon by 2018. The US$20 million grand prize went unclaimed.
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group.
'Utter chaos': Canadian in Sudan describes fighting, trouble leaving
A Canadian woman in Sudan faces the painful choice of staying through a war or being airlifted without her grandmother, who isn't a Canadian citizen.
'We're in a space race': NASA chief on China, Canada’s increased role in space, Russia partnership
As astronauts prepare for the first crewed mission to the moon in 50 years, a space exploration plan that will see Canada taking on an increased role, the question of keeping up with China will be a consideration, according to the administrator of NASA.
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport
A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
Weak on-time record of Canadian airports, airlines raises questions for summer travel
Canadian airports and airlines logged a large number of flight delays last month, raising questions about their readiness for the summer travel rush.
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
