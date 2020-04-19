TORONTO -- Canadians looking for something new to distract them while they're self-isolating may want to wake up early and raise their eyes to the sky this week.

If they do, they might catch a glimpse of the Lyrid meteor shower – an annual astronomical event that may be especially visible this year.

The Lyrids zoom by every year between April 16 and April 30, peaking on April 21 and April 22.

This year's peak coincides with a new moon, meaning the lack of moonlight will make the meteors even easier to see.

According to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, the meteors are debris from a comet known as C/1861 G1. They tend to fall intermittently but frequently – sightings of as many as 18 in one hour have been reported – and can create visible fireballs.

For an optimal stargazing experience, the society recommends finding a dark viewing area away from light pollution. Under good conditions, the shower will be visible to the naked eye without the help of a telescope or other specialized equipment.

The American Meteor Society says the meteors will be easiest to see in North America between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. local time, as that is when the Lyrid radiant – the shower's originating point – will be highest above the horizon.

Of course, there is one major insurmountable obstacle that can prevent anyone from seeing the Lyrids: clouds.

Forecasts may change between now and early Wednesday morning – when the U.S. society expects the most meteors to fall – but as of Sunday afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada was forecasting mostly clear skies at that time for cities including Calgary, Edmonton and Saskatoon.

Cloudy or rainy conditions were in the forecast as of Sunday for Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal and St. John's, N.L., while Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto and Halifax were expected to see intermittent cloudy periods, making Lyrid-watching a potentially hit-or-miss proposition for anyone in those areas.