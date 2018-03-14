Google to ban cryptocurrency and related advertisements
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 11:27AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 14, 2018 12:12PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Google says it is going to ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, as well as related content like trading advice and cryptocurrency wallets.
The new policies, which also ban other complex financial products, will go into effect in June.
The Mountain View, California-based company announced the change Wednesday.
The move follows a similar step by Facebook earlier this year. The social networking giant updated its ad policy in January to ban financial products often associated with deceptive practices, including those involving cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.