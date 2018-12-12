Google CEO explains to Congress why searching for 'idiot' turns up pictures of Trump
President Donald Trump announces that he is nominating William Barr, attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, as his Attorney General, on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 8:32AM EST
The word “idiot” quickly became the most searched term on Google after Republican congresswoman Zoe Lofgren pointed out results from the search reveal pictures of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Lofgren posed the question to Google CEO Sundar Pichai during a congressional hearing on Tuesday about potential bias among the website’s searches.
“If you Google the word ‘idiot’ under images, a picture of Donald Trump comes up. I just did that. How would that happen?” she asked.
Pichai replied by saying Google’s searches are based on multiple factors that determine the end result.
“We take the keyword and match it against their pages and rank them based on over 200 signals -- things like relevance, freshness, popularity, how other people are using it,” he testified. “Based on that, at any given time, we try to rank and find the best search results for that query.”
The word “idiot” was the most-searched term on Tuesday with more than 1 million searches, according to Google Trends.
Trump’s face also appears on Google image searches for “stupid” and “racist.”
In the early 2000s, the term “miserable failure” revealed images of Former President George H.W. Bush and documentary filmmaker Michael Moore.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Cold-stunned turtles flown from New England to Florida Keys
- UN chief returns as climate talks teeter closer to collapse
- Google CEO explains to Congress why searching for 'idiot' turns up pictures of Trump
- Eyes in the sky capture carbon, other climate culprits
- Google grilled in Congress: What's ahead for tech companies