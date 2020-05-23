First commercial space taxi a pit stop on Musk's Mars quest
Published Saturday, May 23, 2020 8:48AM EDT
In this Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks during the 67th International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz)
SpaceX's wild ride to the first commercial space taxi launch started with a dream of Mars and lots of failures.
In late May, the California company will try to send two astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. It's a milestone in the effort to commercialize space, which once was the exclusive play place of governments.
While SpaceX builds and launches rockets, it really stems from eccentric founder Elon Musk's dream to go to Mars. Three initial failed launches threatened to put SpaceX out of business except NASA stuck with the startup and now it's getting a lift itself.