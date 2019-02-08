Female tiger at London zoo killed by prospective mate
In this Wednesday, March 27, 2013 file photo, Melati a female Sumatran Tiger walks past her frozen pool, at London Zoo. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 12:47PM EST
London Zoo says one of its female Sumatran tigers has been killed by a potential mate while the two animals were being introduced.
The zoo says 10-year-old Melati died Friday during her first encounter with Asim, a 7-year-old male.
The two tigers had been kept in adjoining enclosures for 10 days so they could get used to one another, but their first interaction "quickly escalated into a more aggressive interaction."
The zoo says keepers intervened with loud noises, flares and alarms but were too late to save Melati. It says staff are "devastated by the loss of Melati, and we are heartbroken by this turn of events."
Zoologists had hoped the two tigers would breed as part of a Europe-wide tiger conservation program for the endangered Sumatran subspecies.
Today our beloved Sumatran tigress Melati died while being introduced to new male Asim for the first time. Everyone at ZSL London Zoo is heartbroken by this turn of events. Tiger Territory will remain closed while our team focus on caring for Asim: https://t.co/KAoW0rziPN pic.twitter.com/CHcVKKMdz4— ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) February 8, 2019