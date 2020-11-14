Advertisement
Egypt unveils ancient coffins, statues found in Saqqara
Published Saturday, November 14, 2020 2:22PM EST
Journalists gather around an ancient sarcophagus more than 2500 years old, discovered in a vast necropolis and Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, center, in Saqqara, Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
CAIRO -- Egyptian antiquities officials have announced the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins, some with mummies inside, and around 40 gilded statues in a vast necropolis south of Cairo.
The discovered items date back to the Ptolemaic dynasty that ruled Egypt for some 300 years -- from around 320 B.C. to about 30 B.C., and the Late Period (664-332 B.C.).
The discovery in Saqqara necropolis is the latest in a series of archaeological finds in Egypt. Egypt frequently touts its archeological discoveries in hopes of spurring a vital tourism industry that has suffered from security concerns in the country following the political turmoil of the 2011 uprising. The sector was also dealt a further blow this year by the coronavirus pandemic.