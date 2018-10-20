

Relaxnews





Canadian start-up Kupol has joined forces with the 3D printing specialist Sculpteo to develop and manufacture a unique, ready-to-market cycle helmet promising improved levels of comfort and safety.

This 3D printed helmet has a proprietary three-layer protection system designed to absorb multidirectional impacts while ensuring optimal comfort and breathability.

The helmet's "Kinetic Bumpers" absorb low-speed impacts while the "3D Kore" takes the brunt of larger hits, from all angles.

Finally, over 100 sucker-shaped flexible "Oktopus" pods adjust to the wearer's specific head shape while also providing protection against quick rotational movements.

The project is currently the subject of a KickStarter campaign where it can be pre-ordered from CAD$199. It is available in six sizes and seven colors.