Biden, Harris meet with CEOs about AI risks
Vice President Kamala Harris met on Thursday with the heads of Google, Microsoft and two other companies developing artificial intelligence as the Biden administration rolls out initiatives meant to ensure the rapidly evolving technology improves lives without putting people's rights and safety at risk.
President Joe Biden briefly dropped by the meeting in the White House's Roosevelt Room, saying he hoped the group could "educate us" on what is most needed to protect and advance society.
"What you're doing has enormous potential and enormous danger," Biden told the CEOs, according to a video posted to his Twitter account.
The popularity of AI chatbot ChatGPT -- even Biden has given it a try, White House officials said Thursday -- has sparked a surge of commercial investment in AI tools that can write convincingly human-like text and churn out new images, music and computer code.
But the ease with which it can mimic humans has propelled governments around the world to consider how it could take away jobs, trick people and spread disinformation.
The Democratic administration announced an investment of $140 million to establish seven new AI research institutes.
In addition, the White House Office of Management and Budget is expected to issue guidance in the next few months on how federal agencies can use AI tools. There is also an independent commitment by top AI developers to participate in a public evaluation of their systems in August at the Las Vegas hacker convention DEF CON.
But the White House also needs to take stronger action as AI systems built by these companies are getting integrated into thousands of consumer applications, said Adam Conner of the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress.
"We're at a moment that in the next couple of months will really determine whether or not we lead on this or cede leadership to other parts of the world, as we have in other tech regulatory spaces like privacy or regulating large online platforms," Conner said.
The meeting was pitched as a way for Harris and administration officials to discuss the risks in current AI development with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and the heads of two influential startups: Google-backed Anthropic and Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.
Harris said in a statement after the closed-door meeting that she told the executives that "the private sector has an ethical, moral, and legal responsibility to ensure the safety and security of their products."
ChatGPT has led a flurry of new "generative AI" tools adding to ethical and societal concerns about automated systems trained on vast pools of data.
Some of the companies, including OpenAI, have been secretive about the data their AI systems have been trained upon. That's made it harder to understand why a chatbot is producing biased or false answers to requests or to address concerns about whether it's stealing from copyrighted works.
Companies worried about being liable for something in their training data might also not have incentives to rigorously track it in a way that would be useful "in terms of some of the concerns around consent and privacy and licensing," said Margaret Mitchell, chief ethics scientist at AI startup Hugging Face.
"From what I know of tech culture, that just isn't done," she said.
Some have called for disclosure laws to force AI providers to open their systems to more third-party scrutiny. But with AI systems being built atop previous models, it won't be easy to provide greater transparency after the fact.
"It's really going to be up to the governments to decide whether this means that you have to trash all the work you've done or not," Mitchell said. "Of course, I kind of imagine that at least in the U.S., the decisions will lean towards the corporations and be supportive of the fact that it's already been done. It would have such massive ramifications if all these companies had to essentially trash all of this work and start over."
While the White House on Thursday signalled a collaborative approach with the industry, companies that build or use AI are also facing heightened scrutiny from U.S. agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission, which enforces consumer protection and antitrust laws.
The companies also face potentially tighter rules in the European Union, where negotiators are putting finishing touches on AI regulations that could vault the 27-nation bloc to the forefront of the global push to set standards for the technology.
When the EU first drew up its proposal for AI rules in 2021, the focus was on reining in high-risk applications that threaten people's safety or rights such as live facial scanning or government social scoring systems, which judge people based on their behaviour. Chatbots were barely mentioned.
But in a reflection of how fast AI technology has developed, negotiators in Brussels have been scrambling to update their proposals to take into account general purpose AI systems such as those built by OpenAI. Provisions added to the bill would require so-called foundation AI models to disclose copyright material used to train the systems, according to a recent partial draft of the legislation obtained by The Associated Press.
A European Parliament committee is due to vote next week on the bill, but it could be years before the AI Act takes effect.
Elsewhere in Europe, Italy temporarily banned ChatGPT over a breach of stringent European privacy rules, and Britain's competition watchdog said Thursday it's opening a review of the AI market.
In the U.S., putting AI systems up for public inspection at the DEF CON hacker conference could be a novel way to test risks, though not likely as thorough as a prolonged audit, said Heather Frase, a senior fellow at Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology.
Along with Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic, companies that the White House says have agreed to participate include Hugging Face, chipmaker Nvidia and Stability AI, known for its image-generator Stable Diffusion.
"This would be a way for very skilled and creative people to do it in one kind of big burst," Frase said.
------
O'Brien reported from Cambridge, Massachusetts. AP writers Seung Min Kim in Washington and Kelvin Chan in London contributed to this report.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting
A Canadian living in Khartoum recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Force.
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
Joly weighs Chinese retaliation over expelling diplomat who CSIS says targeted MP
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
LIVE UPDATES | Panthers lead Leafs 3-2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
Northern Canada seeing record-breaking heat in May, here's where
Wednesday was a historic day in parts of Canada. Previous heat records were shattered across the country as many communities experience higher-than-normal temperatures.
How to find hidden cameras in your vacation rental
One expert shares tips on how to check for hidden cameras in vacation rentals after a TikTok went viral of a group finding one in their Airbnb.
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau to address party faithful as Liberal convention kicks off
The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday. To end the first day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is delivering a keynote speech, after spending time on the floor of the convention meeting and mingling with members.
Prince and Princess of Wales take subway on visit to London pub ahead of coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a public appearance Thursday afternoon, with hours to go before the coronation, taking the underground subway system to a pub in central London, where Prince William pulled a pint of beer aptly called ‘Kingmaker.'
Canada
-
Canadian recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting
A Canadian living in Khartoum recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Force.
-
'Canada in my blood': Charles' coronation follows half century of Canadian visits
Last year, while still Prince of Wales, King Charles III opened a meeting of Commonwealth heads of government in Rwanda's capital of Kigali and pitched Canada as an example for the world to follow.
-
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
-
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
-
B.C. flooding, mudslides prompt evacuation orders, highway closures in the Interior
The first spell of summer-like weather in British Columbia has accelerated mountain snowmelt, causing flooding and mudslides that have prompted evacuation orders and highway closures in the province's southern Interior.
-
Northern Canada seeing record-breaking heat in May, here's where
Wednesday was a historic day in parts of Canada. Previous heat records were shattered across the country as many communities experience higher-than-normal temperatures.
World
-
Top U.S. intelligence official says Sudan conflict 'likely to be protracted'
The conflict between Sudan's military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces is "likely to be protracted" because both sides believe they can prevail militarily and have few incentives to negotiate, the top U.S. intelligence official said on Thursday.
-
Drug plant explosion leaves worker missing at destroyed site
A powerful explosion Thursday at a pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts left one worker missing and prompted U.S. Sen. Edward Markey to demand greater accountability from the troubled facility.
-
Investor buys Caribbean isles once owned by Jeffrey Epstein
A U.S. investor has bought two Caribbean islands that were once owned by the late Jeffrey Epstein and where authorities allege many of the disgraced financier's crimes took place.
-
Swarm of bees delays a Delta flight by three hours
A swarm of bees touched down on a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft Wednesday, delaying a flight from Houston to Atlanta for about three hours.
-
Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder
The suspect in a mass shooting in Atlanta that left one woman dead and four others wounded has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, Fulton County Jail records show.
-
Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries, autopsy shows
Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries to the head after he was beaten by Memphis police during a January arrest, an autopsy report released Thursday showed.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau to address party faithful as Liberal convention kicks off
The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday. To end the first day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is delivering a keynote speech, after spending time on the floor of the convention meeting and mingling with members.
-
Joly weighs Chinese retaliation over expelling diplomat who CSIS says targeted MP
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
-
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
Health
-
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country that tracks and records such data.
-
Lilly drug slows Alzheimer's progression by 35 per cent in trial
An experimental Alzheimer's drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co slowed cognitive decline by 35 per cent in a closely watched late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday, raising hopes for a second effective treatment for the brain-wasting disease.
-
WHO fires scientist who led COVID search over sex misconduct
The World Health Organization says it has fired the scientist who led a high-profile delegation from the UN health agency to China two years ago to jointly look into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, citing sexual misconduct.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
-
Ban social media for kids? Fed-up parents in Senate say yes
Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate aims to prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and would require permission from a guardian for users under 18 to create an account.
-
FTC: Facebook misled parents, failed to guard kids' privacy
U.S. regulators say Facebook misled parents and failed to protect the privacy of children using its Messenger Kids app, including misrepresenting the access it provided to app developers to private user data.
Entertainment
-
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
-
Jamie Foxx shares his gratitude 'for all the love' as he recovers from 'medical complication'
Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since his daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement last month that the actor was hospitalized due to an undisclosed 'medical complication.'
-
This May the Fourth, Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star
Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May the Fourth tribute to one of the "Star Wars" franchise's most beloved figures.
Business
-
BoC can address banking system stress, even as it fights inflation: Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank is ready to step in if stress in the global banking system affects Canada, but emphasized it won't back off from its inflation fight as it works to bring inflation down to its two per cent target.
-
Small South American country becoming offshore oil giant, while residents 'live on promises'
The list of needs is long in a South American country of 791,000 people that is poised to become the world's fourth-largest offshore oil producer, placing it ahead of Qatar, the United States, Mexico and Norway.
-
Shopify to reduce workforce by 20 per cent and sell logistics business
Shopify Inc. says it will reduce its head count by about 20 per cent and sell its logistics business to Flexport, a supply chain management company.
Lifestyle
-
'Pretty much all' blame for pricey tickets due to one thing, expert says
One expert explains why event-goers have seen such a drastic rise in the price of tickets, and shares his view of where prices are headed in the future.
-
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in
There are many perks to returning to school or taking certification courses to upgrade your skills and make your resume stand out, but the return on your investment of time and money depends on your field of choice, experts say.
-
Royal biographer recounts moment Camilla's pen helped keep Charles calm
Months after video surfaced of King Charles III's encounter with a leaky pen, one royal expert is sharing the moment Queen Consort Camilla helped prevent what could have been another tense moment that also involved a pen.
Sports
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Panthers lead Leafs 3-2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
-
New York, California probing workplace discrimination at NFL
The attorneys general of New York and California announced Thursday that they are investigating allegations of workplace discrimination at the NFL, citing lawsuits filed by employees that describe sex, racial and age bias, sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment.
-
Griner using new platform for greater good in return to WNBA
Brittney Griner mostly kept a low profile since a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges ended with a prisoner swap in December, but now that the WNBA season is just around the corner, the Mercury star has been front and centre on the court and off it.
Autos
-
BMW warns U.S. customers not to drive older models with Takata air bag inflators
BMW is warning the owners of about 90,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them due to an increasing threat that the air bags might explode in a crash.
-
Virginia police officer struck by out-of-control car during traffic stop
A police officer in Fairfax, Va., was "nearly killed" after being struck by an out-of-control vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.
-
High gas prices aren't killing the Canadian road trip: poll
High gas prices are not deterring Canadians from road trips this summer, but some drivers are taking action to cut costs where they can, a poll shows.