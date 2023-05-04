Biden, Harris meet with CEOs about AI risks

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

Dan Riskin reports on how climate change is delaying colour change for snowshoe hares, causing their fur to stay brown when snow arrives.

Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

Dan Riskin reports on a region in Antarctica where ice is forming despite the fact that surrounding areas are melting.

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin reports on a new carbon capture system that pulls CO2 out of coal power plant emissions before it ends up in the atmosphere.

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES | Panthers lead Leafs 3-2

The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau to address party faithful as Liberal convention kicks off

The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday. To end the first day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is delivering a keynote speech, after spending time on the floor of the convention meeting and mingling with members.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

  • LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES | Panthers lead Leafs 3-2

    The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.

    Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) celebrates his goal during second period, second round, game one, NHL Stanley Cup hockey action against the Florida Panthers, in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

  • New York, California probing workplace discrimination at NFL

    The attorneys general of New York and California announced Thursday that they are investigating allegations of workplace discrimination at the NFL, citing lawsuits filed by employees that describe sex, racial and age bias, sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment.

  • Griner using new platform for greater good in return to WNBA

    Brittney Griner mostly kept a low profile since a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges ended with a prisoner swap in December, but now that the WNBA season is just around the corner, the Mercury star has been front and centre on the court and off it.

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social