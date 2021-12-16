A recently discovered species of millipede in Western Australia has set a new record for having the most legs of any animal.

Called Eumillipes Persephone, the record-setting millipede measures 95.7 millimetres in length and has 1,306 legs.

The discovery was published on Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports, with the researchers describing it as the “first true millipede,” given no millipede prior, despite its name, has ever been described as having more than 750 legs — the name millipede translates to a thousand feet.

“Discovered in the resource-rich Goldfields-Esperance region and threatened by encroaching surface mining, documentation of this species and conservation of its habitat are of critical importance,” the paper states.

A member of the order Polyzoniida, previously known Australian polyzoniidans have had 400 legs at most.

Among the earliest animals to breathe atmospheric oxygen, millipedes are described as important decomposers in terrestrial ecosystems. They have lived on Earth for more than 400 million years, with some extinct species having grown to two metres in length.

The new species was discovered 60 metres below ground in a mineral exploration drill hole, which the researchers say "provided access to a cryptic and previously unexplored underground habitat."

Eight individuals of the new species were collected, including five from as far down as 60 metres. Two juveniles were collected in April 2020 and another in January 2021. A female specimen had set the record with 1,306 legs.

It is described as having troglomorphic features, meaning it lacks eyes and pigmentation. Researchers say it also has 330 segments, a cone-shaped head with enormous antennae, a beak for feeding and is a distant relative of the previous record holder, Illacme plenipes from California.

The researchers say the millipede's "remarkable" number of legs may give it an advantage in a "micro-cave"-like habitat, where food and mates are limited, and where short legs are likely advantageous in small cavities.

"These habitats are repositories of incredibly rich, but obscure biodiversity. These underground habitats, and their inhabitants, are critically understudied, despite their ecological importance in filtration of groundwater and screening of environmental toxins," the paper says.