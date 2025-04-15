ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Scientists reveal advance in brain research once thought impossible

By CNN

Published

A slightly different blending of the baselayer and glowlayer where the saturation of the baselayer has been turned down to accentuate the contrast between the non-glowing and glowing neurons. (Courtesy Allen Institute via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.