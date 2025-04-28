ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

ChatGPT adds shopping help, intensifying Google rivalry

By AFP

Published

The OpenAI logo on a laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.