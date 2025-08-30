Sci-Tech

An unusual quartz-tipped tool killed a man 12,000 years ago. Scientists are puzzling over who wielded it

By CNN

Published

The skull and skeleton of the man from the Thung Binh 1 cave are arranged in their anatomical positions. (C.M. Stimpson/A. Wilshaw/Stimpson et al. 2025 Proceedings of the Royal Society B via CNN Newsource)


















