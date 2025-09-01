Sci-Tech

A base deep in the Swedish forest is part of Europe’s hope to compete in the space race

By The Associated Press

Published

Rays of sunlight filter through the clouds illuminating the Esrange Space Center, a base deep in the Swedish forest and a part of Europe's hope to compete in the space race in Kiruna, Sweden, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Malin Haarala)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.