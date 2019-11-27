TORONTO -- Technology giant Apple has bowed to Russian demands and now shows Crimea as part of Russian territory on its map and weather app, when viewed from Russia.

Crimea was annexed by Russian forces in 2014, a move that drew condemnation from the international community.

The Russian parliament’s lower house, known as the State Duma, tweeted a confirmation of Apple’s changes Wednesday, saying “Crimea and Sevastopol now appear on Apple devices as Russian territory.”

The apps do not show Crimean territory as part of any country when viewed from outside Russia, according to the BBC.