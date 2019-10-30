TORONTO -- Technology security company Symantec is warning Android users about a “malicious” application called Xhelper that has infected tens of thousands of devices in the past six months and seemingly can’t be removed.

In a blog post Tuesday, Symantec said it had “observed a surge in detections for a malicious Android application that can hide itself from users, download additional malicious apps and display advertisements.”

Symantec says Xhelper is “able to reinstall itself” after Android users uninstall it and is “designed to remain hidden.” Even a factory reset is unable to remove the malware, the company states.

Symantec estimates the app has infected over 45,000 devices in the past six months alone, at a rate of about 131 devices “infected each day.” Most of the affected devices have been in the U.S., India and Russia, the blog says.

The blog post also stated that the malware was first reported in March and that the app’s main function was to visit “advertisement pages for monetization purposes,” but suggested its functionality “has expanded.”

Symantec says the source code of the malware is still a “work in progress.”

So how is the app being downloaded? Well according to the blog post, none of the samples analyzed by Symantec were available on the Google Play Store, which means people could be downloading the malware from “unknown sources.”

But Symantec’s investigation has led them to believe the malware “may be focusing on specific brands” of phones.

“Since it is unlikely that the apps are systems apps, this suggests that another malicious system app is persistently downloading the malware, which is something we are currently investigating.”

Symantec states that its products, as well as Norton products, detect the malware as “Android.Malapp.”

To help protect your devices from getting infected, Symantec suggests users keep their software up to date, recommends only installing apps from trusted sources and to pay attention to “the permissions requested by apps.”